Wildcats will try to extend winning streak over ASU when soccer rivals meet

The time has come for the most anticipated match of the season.

The Arizona soccer team (4-13-0, 1-9-0) will wrap up the 2021 schedule on Friday night, when it takes on Arizona State (10-7-2, 2-6-2) at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium.

While this will be her first UA-ASU tilt, first-year Wildcats coach Becca Moros knows a little bit about rivalry games.

"I went to Duke, so I was part of the UNC-type rivalry and the geographic proximity of the schools makes for an even better rivalry than some of the other ones,” Moros said. “It is a rivalry I already love and I have no problem finding ways to hate ASU, so it is a cool thing to be a part of.”

The Wildcats have defeated Arizona State in six straight games across the last five years. Fifth-year senior Jill Aguilera has mentioned that fact to her teammates ahead of what will be her final game as a Wildcat.

“I think we just pointed out that we had never lost to them, and that that is important to keep the streak alive regardless of whatever our past records were or what this year’s record is,” Aguilera said.

This year's UA team is relatively young, with freshmen and sophomores seeing a lot of playing time. Aguilera likes what she has seen out of them.