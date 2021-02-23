With more games to play, status of Sean Miller's contract and Arizona's seniors still unknown

With at least three games to go but an uncertain recruiting future ahead after that, UA coach Sean Miller was asked Tuesday if he'd had any discussions about a contract extension and what does he say in the meanwhile with players he is recruiting.

In what has been the elephant in his office for a while now, Miller's contract has not been extended since before the FBI's 2017 investigation and is set to expire after next season.

"You know, I'm just not there right now," Miller said during his weekly Zoom conference, in response to a question from Arizona Desert Swarm. "Right now, for me and our team and everything that we're doing, it's more about the questions that you guys have already asked and that is, how are you gonna finish this season, how are you going to be the most ready you can be, what are your goals, what are you talking to your guys about?

"That's the box that we're in."

Since Tuesday's Zoom conference might have been Miller's last pregame media session of the season, he may not be available to address it to media again any time soon.