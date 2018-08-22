Saturday’s Red-Blue Scrimmage was more than just a dress rehearsal for the UA women’s volleyball team.
It gave coach Dave Rubio an opportunity to see how his players measure up in a real match. He liked what he saw.
“We’re out further ahead than we were a year ago. We’re playing at a more advanced level of play,” Rubio said.
That’s a good sign for these Wildcats, who open their season Friday at Sacramento State’s Hornet Invitational. Arizona will take on Cal State Northridge at 10 a.m. and Utah State at 5 p.m., then wrap up its weekend with a Saturday afternoon match against the host Hornets.
Rubio’s team endured a rough 2017, finishing 11-18 and missing the postseason for the first time in five years.
Now, the Wildcats are eager for a fresh start. For players like sophomore Paige Whipple, getting back on the court has even more meaning.
Whipple has been out of action since the spring, when her umbilical hernia burst. After surgery, Whipple was placed on one week of bed rest and had to go through eight weeks of limited walking before finally easing back into lifting weights. Doctors cleared her for two-a-day practices a few weeks ago; Whipple played in Saturday’s scrimmage at McKale Center.
“That was a big adrenaline rush and it was really the first time I had really competed in a game situation since last fall,” Whipple said. “It was hard because while I was home for summer break, my siblings and I would always play volleyball in the backyard and we couldn’t do that — or anything for that matter. So it was hard not only not playing volleyball, but not being able to be active.
“The first couple days of double-days were tough. I hadn’t played volleyball in probably four-and-a-half months, and if anyone takes that much time off what they love, it takes them (time) to get back into it. So the first two days were rough but as the two weeks progressed, I’ve just felt myself improving every day. Now, as we start with regular practice, I’m definitely feeling back into the swing of volleyball and my rhythm.”
Whipple posted 213 kills last year; she was one of four UA freshmen — along with Candice Denny, Elizabeth Shelton, and Katie Smoot — to finish with at least 60. Last year’s team was among the youngest in program history, and this year’s Wildcats are following suit. Rubio’s team has seven freshmen, including Whittnee Nihipali, the Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year. The roster includes just three seniors.
“The good news is that we have players in the program that can become elite, and be a top-level team that can make the playoffs and go deep in the playoffs,” Rubio said. “So we’ll see. Right now, the good news is that we’ve got enough personnel to do it … whether they can develop soon enough for us to do it will be the question mark.
“I think the freshman class is terrific. I think the two bigs we have — Whittnee Nihipali and Zyonna Fellows — will turn out to be really, really top-level players. It will take time for them to grow in the program, but those kind of players are like players we’ve recruited in the past — and have always become elite players. Our littles are terrific, we have a bunch. I think with time and repetition they will end up being significant players for us in the positions they play. I’m happy with where we are at with our freshmen.”
The Wildcats will lean on senior Kendra Dahlke for leadership. As a junior, Dahlke led the team in kills (306), points (348), and kills per set both overall and in Pac-12 play. Rubio calls the outside hitter “the best player on our team.”
The Wildcats’ service game is solid, their defense is good, and their blocking may be the best its been in quite a while. The additions of junior Emi Pua’a, a transfer from Iowa Western, and freshman Malina Kalei Ua have helped.
“Our defense has improved a lot with the addition of the littles we got like Malina, Emi,” Dahlke said. “Victoria Svorinic is a senior this year and is doing great. And Makenna Martin is returning. We have a great set of littles. Pretty much all of our returners are back this year and I think this is a strength we can play into. I think we will be a really level team; not really get shook with a loss or a big win.”
And if the Wildcats need motivation, there’s this: They were picked to finish ninth in the Pac-12.
“Honestly, I think that’s a huge piece of motivation because we have a super competitive group this year and I think a lot of people are underestimating us for sure,” Whipple said. “I don’t want to place super-high expectations on where we’ll finish, but I think ninth is an understatement and I think we’re going to surprise some people with our grit and competitive nature and not letting any match go without us giving everything we have.”