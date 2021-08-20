Yu-Sang Hou's return creates more competition on Cats' stacked roster

Hou is coming off a stellar season, one in which she posted a 71.72 scoring average — the sixth-lowest in program history. She is also a three-time WGCA All-American, has 13 top-10 finishes in her career, won a national championship in 2018 and has played in the NCAA semifinals (or beyond) in each of her college seasons.

“She was a huge part of us winning the national championship and then, boom, the following year being in the semifinals. She's been an All American every year that she's been here," Ianello said. "For a young woman who really struggled with English right when she got here, she's (got) above a 3.2 GPA; she's just pretty remarkable. When she told me that she wanted to stay an extra year, I was just so thankful that she would consider that — that she had decided to stay one more year with her sister.”

The UA will have four new players on this year's roster: Carolina Malgrati from Italy, Lilas Pinthier from France, Caitlin Whitehead from England and UNC Charlotte grad transfer Ellinor Sudow, who is from Sweden.

“I have four incomers who were expecting Yu-Sang to be gone,” Ianello said. “She’ll set the tone, be a great leader, but she's also going to make the environment on our team a lot more competitive because, one of my incoming players is probably also realizing it's one less spot that's open in my lineup because Yu-Sang is a staple. Her scoring average is one of the best we’ve ever had. It’s going to be pretty darn difficult to beat her, kick her out of the lineup. It’s going to make everybody work harder.”