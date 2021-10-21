Zyonna Fellows chose volleyball over hoops; now, the UA senior tries to help Cats make big leap

“Reality hit me because I was like, there are middles here who have been in this program for years,” Fellows said.

Fellows quickly accepted her role as a backup rotation player. The reason? “I didn't think that I was going to start just because I wasn't good,” Fellows said. “I honestly thought I needed more time to get where I wanted to be … I didn't take it as anything bad. I was just like, it's going to take me time to work up to that point.”

As a freshman, Fellows said she learned plenty from Cross and Hayes both on and off the court.

Cross "really motivated me when it came to blocking because she was always up, always solid,” Fellows said. “I was just like, ‘I want to block like that.’ She was really caring and loving to me and helped me out. They both helped me out when it was needed.”

Fellows played more regularly as a sophomore in 2019, starting 20 matches and finishing second on the team in blocks with 58. Coach Dave Rubio said Fellows did it the right way.

“She's one of the nicest, most caring, unselfish people that ever been around,” he said. “The nice thing about (Fellows) is that she's really coming around as a player.