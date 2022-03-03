 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASU women’s basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne expected to announce she is stepping down
ASU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ASU women’s basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne expected to announce she is stepping down

  • Updated
Charli

Arizona State coach Charli Turner Thorne argues her case following a technical foul call in last month's game against Arizona.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

TEMPE — Arizona State women’s basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne is expected to announce at a press conference Thursday that she will step down from her role after 25 seasons with the program.

When asked about the news, ASU athletic director Ray Anderson said, “You will find out more at 3 (p.m.). That should give you a hint.”

ASU’s was eliminated from the Pac-12 Tournament Wednesday in a 59-54 first-round loss to Oregon State.

Turner Thorne is the winningest coach in ASU women’s basketball history and holds the second most career wins in the Pac-12. Turner Thorne notably took a leave of absence during the 2011-12 season, citing the desire to regain life balance.

The program has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2019, when the Sun Devils advanced to the Sweet 16. ASU advanced to five Sweet 16s and two Elite Eights during Turner Thorne’s tenure.

An official announcement from the university is expected to come out later Thursday afternoon. The Sun Devils finished with 12 wins this season and it is uncertain whether the team will participate in any postseason event.

