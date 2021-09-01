ASU won't hold back in Thursday's opener against Southern Utah

The passing game has been a point of emphasis since last season, with ASU averaging just 194.3 yards per game through the air, which ranked 11th in the conference ahead of only Cal.

"You always have an idea of some things you want to get to early on and maybe certain things you’re going to be either efficient with or you feel reality good about," Hill said. "I think every offensive coordinator is that way, wants to get to some early things, and show them some different looks and all that. But yeah, I think every game you have a few of those that you’re detailing up as, ‘This is what I want to start the first series.’”

It will be the 2021 debut for ASU but the Thunderbirds, who went 1-5 in 2020, played last week, falling to defending Mountain West Conference champion San Jose State 45-14 and giving up 543 yards in the process.

Asked what he will be looking for from his team, Hill didn't cite a point or yardage total but said it was more about execution and some intangibles.