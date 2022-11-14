Aztecs set to open NJCAA Division II soccer tournaments at Kino Sports Complex

Pima College's powerhouse men's and women's soccer teams will open the NJCAA Division II tournament this week on their home turf.

The Aztecs men and women will play begin pool-play matches on Tuesday at Kino Sports Complex, which is hosting the prestigious national tournament all week. The Aztecs' fifth-seeded women's team (13-2-1) will take on Northeast Community College of Nebraska at 5:30 p.m. inside Kino Stadium. The men, at 10-2-3 and also seeded fifth, will face Southeastern Community College of Iowa at the same time, although they'll be on the North Grandstand field.

The teams will switch locations on Wednesday, with Pim'a women playing Northwest Mississippi Community College at the grandstand and the men taking on Morton College of Illinois in the stadium. Both of those matches are also set to start at 5:30 p.m..

The NJCAA Division II tournament is broken up into four four-team pods. The winner of each pod will advance to the national semifinals, which start Friday at Kino.