Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl to award $1,000 grants to 20 local teachers
  Updated
The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl announced Tuesday that it will provide $1,000 grants to 20 Tucson-area teachers, part of a deal with the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers program.

The first grants will be awarded Sept. 14; the selected teachers will be recognized during the Dec. 31 game at Arizona Stadium. To nominate a teacher, click on this link or visit https://form.jotform.com/212315811808047.

This year's Arizona Bowl will feature teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences. Barstool Sports is in its first year as a title sponsor.

