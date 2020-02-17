Atypical at-bats bedevil Arizona Wildcats in first loss of 2020 season

After trimming their deficit from 3-0 to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh. Arizona struck out a season-high 13 times and tied a season low with four walks.

The Wildcats drew only one walk in 4 2/3 innings against Minnesota starter J.P. Massey, a 6-5 right-hander whose fastball reached the mid-90s and caught the attention of the dozens of MLB scouts in attendance. Massey walked 22 batters in 25 innings as a freshman in 2019.

Asked if he had an explanation for Arizona’s atypical at-bats, Johnson said: “If I say anything, it sounds like an excuse. So I’ll just leave it as, we gotta take at-bats more in line with our character.”

The pitching staff performed well enough to win on most days. Dawson Netz, Ian Churchill, Blake Peyton and Preston Price combined to surrendered four earned runs. They didn’t get the requisite help from their defense, which has been an early-season issue for the Wildcats.

Right fielder Ryan Holgate dropped a slicing fly ball with two outs in the fifth inning, allowing a run to score and upping the Golden Gophers’ lead to 3-0. In the eighth, shortstop Kyson Donahue misplayed a popup to shallow left, producing another Minnesota run. The play was scored a single, but it was one Donahue should have made.