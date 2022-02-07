Bengals provide hope, blueprint for lowly teams

If you win Super Bowl titles or are regularly in position to play deep into the postseason, your franchise is viewed as successful. But if you’re often already looking to the draft and the next season by November, you’re labeled lowly losers.

The latter is the case for the New York Jets, who have the league’s longest active playoff drought at 11 seasons. And for the Jaguars, picking No. 1 overall for the second straight year. And teams such as the Giants, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins — franchises in flux for much of the past few years.

But somewhere in the misery of all that losing, the Bengals provide hope and, more importantly, a model for how things can turn around quickly and what it takes to pull it off. It’s far from easy, though: Cincinnati is only the third team to go from the NFL’s worst record to the Super Bowl in a span of two years, joining the 2003 Panthers and 1981 49ers.