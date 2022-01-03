Arizona got $1M from $780M bet on sporting events

Weninger said the companies that operate the sports wagering will voluntarily begin to scale back their giveaways and enticements once Arizonans are in the habit of betting on sports.

“You saw a big drop from September to October,” said Weninger, with the amount of credits taken dropping from $31.2 million to $26 million. It’s no different, he said, with how he operates his own restaurants, providing incentives to get new customers that are not necessary after they become regulars.

Anyway, Weninger said, it would be wrong to look at the benefits of legalized sports gaming based solely on the tax on net profits of the wagering companies, even after the promotion deductions.

“I believe there’s a lot of indirect revenue that comes through this, through economic development, through lots of tourism,” Weninger said. And that, he said, does not count all the money that TV stations in Arizona are making from the blizzard of commercials promoting gambling and the free wagers.

The numbers do not include the initial $14 million in licensing fees for the operations plus the $3 million a year the state expects to get in renewals.