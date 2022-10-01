 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AFFILIATE

Cardinals vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 4

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) during an NFL football game played on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 20-12. (John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)

 John Cordes/Associated Press
If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers are scheduled to meet in the NFL at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are listed as betting favorites against the Cardinals on 10/2/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 43.5.

This Cardinals-Panthers betting analysis, which includes our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

BetMGM is giving new customers $200 if either the Cardinals or Panthers score a touchdown on Sunday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get yours. No promo code needed.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers

When and where

  • Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Odds and lines

  • Point spread: Panthers -1 (-107), Cardinals +1 (-107)
  • Moneyline: Panthers -115, Cardinals +105
  • Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-107/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Cardinals vs. Panthers predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Cardinals-Panthers NFL game 10,000 times using independent data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Panthers have a 55% chance of winning against the Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Panthers (-1) have a 52% chance of covering the spread.

The 43.5-point Over/Under has a 54% chance of going Under.

Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Get $200 promo for Cardinals vs. Panthers. New users only.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Our free data-driven pick for Cardinals vs. Panthers on Sunday is Under 43.5 points (-107).

➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with BetMGM.

All betting tips in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different factors to help you make more informed investments.

Cardinals-Panthers Week 4 player props

A great way to wager on Arizona vs. Carolina without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Cardinals and Panthers are shown below.

According to Dimers, Carolina's Christian McCaffrey has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Cardinals vs. Panthers.

Dimers gives McCaffrey an 18.3% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Panthers RB has a 64.8% probability of reaching the end zone at any point in the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Arizona Cardinals

  • James Conner: 11.0% probability
  • Kyler Murray: 7.4% probability
  • Marquise Brown: 6.7% probability
  • Greg Dortch: 6.0% probability
  • Zach Ertz: 5.8% probability

Carolina Panthers

  • Christian McCaffrey: 18.3% probability
  • DJ Moore: 6.7% probability
  • Robbie Anderson: 5.9% probability
  • Ian Thomas: 4.4% probability
  • Baker Mayfield: 3.6% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Arizona Cardinals

  • James Conner: 42.6% probability
  • Kyler Murray: 33.0% probability
  • Marquise Brown: 29.9% probability
  • Zach Ertz: 26.9% probability
  • Greg Dortch: 25.7% probability

Carolina Panthers

  • Christian McCaffrey: 64.8% probability
  • DJ Moore: 29.4% probability
  • Robbie Anderson: 26.7% probability
  • Ian Thomas: 20.8% probability
  • Baker Mayfield: 16.8% probability

Bet $10, Win $200 if either the Cardinals or Panthers score a TD in NFL Week 4. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem from BetMGM.

Cardinals vs. Panthers score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Arizona vs. Carolina at Bank of America Stadium has the Panthers winning 22-20.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 4 game between the Cardinals and Panthers on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

Dimers.com provides premium sports betting content to this site, including data-driven picks, analysis, and sportsbook promotions to help bettors get in on the action.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, receiver Jacob Cowing discuss historic offensive performance vs. Colorado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News