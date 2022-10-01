Cardinals vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 4

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers are scheduled to meet in the NFL at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are listed as betting favorites against the Cardinals on 10/2/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 43.5.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers

When and where

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Sunday, October 2, 2022 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Panthers -1 (-107), Cardinals +1 (-107)

Panthers -1 (-107), Cardinals +1 (-107) Moneyline: Panthers -115, Cardinals +105

Panthers -115, Cardinals +105 Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-107/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Cardinals vs. Panthers predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Cardinals-Panthers NFL game 10,000 times using independent data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Panthers have a 55% chance of winning against the Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Panthers (-1) have a 52% chance of covering the spread.

The 43.5-point Over/Under has a 54% chance of going Under.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Our free data-driven pick for Cardinals vs. Panthers on Sunday is Under 43.5 points (-107).

All betting tips in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different factors to help you make more informed investments.

Cardinals-Panthers Week 4 player props

A great way to wager on Arizona vs. Carolina without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Cardinals and Panthers are shown below.

According to Dimers, Carolina's Christian McCaffrey has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Cardinals vs. Panthers.

Dimers gives McCaffrey an 18.3% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Panthers RB has a 64.8% probability of reaching the end zone at any point in the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner: 11.0% probability

11.0% probability Kyler Murray: 7.4% probability

7.4% probability Marquise Brown: 6.7% probability

6.7% probability Greg Dortch: 6.0% probability

6.0% probability Zach Ertz: 5.8% probability

Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey: 18.3% probability

18.3% probability DJ Moore: 6.7% probability

6.7% probability Robbie Anderson: 5.9% probability

5.9% probability Ian Thomas: 4.4% probability

4.4% probability Baker Mayfield: 3.6% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner: 42.6% probability

42.6% probability Kyler Murray: 33.0% probability

33.0% probability Marquise Brown: 29.9% probability

29.9% probability Zach Ertz: 26.9% probability

26.9% probability Greg Dortch: 25.7% probability

Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey: 64.8% probability

64.8% probability DJ Moore: 29.4% probability

29.4% probability Robbie Anderson: 26.7% probability

26.7% probability Ian Thomas: 20.8% probability

20.8% probability Baker Mayfield: 16.8% probability

Cardinals vs. Panthers score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Arizona vs. Carolina at Bank of America Stadium has the Panthers winning 22-20.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 4 game between the Cardinals and Panthers on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. ET.