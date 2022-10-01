Cardinals vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 4

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers are scheduled to meet in the NFL at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET.
The Panthers are listed as betting favorites against the Cardinals on 10/2/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 43.5.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers
When and where
- Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Panthers -1 (-107), Cardinals +1 (-107)
- Moneyline: Panthers -115, Cardinals +105
- Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-107/-107)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Cardinals vs. Panthers predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Cardinals-Panthers NFL game 10,000 times using independent data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Panthers have a 55% chance of winning against the Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the Panthers (-1) have a 52% chance of covering the spread.
The 43.5-point Over/Under has a 54% chance of going Under.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.
Best bet for Cardinals vs. Panthers
Our free data-driven pick for Cardinals vs. Panthers on Sunday is Under 43.5 points (-107).
All betting tips in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different factors to help you make more informed investments.
Cardinals-Panthers Week 4 player props
A great way to wager on Arizona vs. Carolina without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Cardinals and Panthers are shown below.
According to Dimers, Carolina's Christian McCaffrey has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Cardinals vs. Panthers.
Dimers gives McCaffrey an 18.3% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Panthers RB has a 64.8% probability of reaching the end zone at any point in the game.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Arizona Cardinals
- James Conner: 11.0% probability
- Kyler Murray: 7.4% probability
- Marquise Brown: 6.7% probability
- Greg Dortch: 6.0% probability
- Zach Ertz: 5.8% probability
Carolina Panthers
- Christian McCaffrey: 18.3% probability
- DJ Moore: 6.7% probability
- Robbie Anderson: 5.9% probability
- Ian Thomas: 4.4% probability
- Baker Mayfield: 3.6% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Arizona Cardinals
- James Conner: 42.6% probability
- Kyler Murray: 33.0% probability
- Marquise Brown: 29.9% probability
- Zach Ertz: 26.9% probability
- Greg Dortch: 25.7% probability
Carolina Panthers
- Christian McCaffrey: 64.8% probability
- DJ Moore: 29.4% probability
- Robbie Anderson: 26.7% probability
- Ian Thomas: 20.8% probability
- Baker Mayfield: 16.8% probability
Cardinals vs. Panthers score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Arizona vs. Carolina at Bank of America Stadium has the Panthers winning 22-20.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 4 game between the Cardinals and Panthers on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. ET.
