Cardinals vs. Raiders prediction: NFL Week 2 pick, odds

The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders meet in an NFL Week 2 game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, starting at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Raiders are listed as betting favorites against the Cardinals on 9/18/22, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 51.5.

This Cardinals-Raiders betting preview, which contains game predictions and odds, is powered by Dimers.com.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Key information

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Sunday, September 18, 2022 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Raiders -5.5 (-105), Cardinals +5.5 (-107)

Raiders -5.5 (-105), Cardinals +5.5 (-107) Moneyline: Raiders -230, Cardinals +210

Raiders -230, Cardinals +210 Total: Over/Under 51.5 (-105/-106)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Cardinals vs. Raiders predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Cardinals-Raiders NFL game 10,000 times using trusted data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Raiders have a 69% chance of beating the Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Cardinals and Raiders have a 50% chance of covering the spread.

The 51.5-point Over/Under is also considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Cardinals vs. Raiders

Our free computer pick for Cardinals vs. Raiders on Sunday is Raiders moneyline (-230).

All betting content in this article is based on world-class modeling and hundreds of data points to help you make smarter decisions.

Cardinals-Raiders Week 2 player props

A popular option to wager on Arizona vs. Las Vegas without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Cardinals and Raiders are shown below.

According to Dimers, Las Vegas' Davante Adams has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Cardinals vs. Raiders.

Dimers gives Adams a 13.0% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Raiders WR has a 55.7% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner: 11.2% probability

11.2% probability Kyler Murray: 8.0% probability

8.0% probability Marquise Brown: 5.6% probability

5.6% probability Zach Ertz: 5.0% probability

5.0% probability Rondale Moore: 3.7% probability

Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams: 13.0% probability

13.0% probability Josh Jacobs: 10.7% probability

10.7% probability Hunter Renfrow: 8.1% probability

8.1% probability Darren Waller: 7.4% probability

7.4% probability Derek Carr: 4.1% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner: 51.0% probability

51.0% probability Kyler Murray: 40.0% probability

40.0% probability Marquise Brown: 29.2% probability

29.2% probability Zach Ertz: 26.9% probability

26.9% probability Rondale Moore: 19.5% probability

Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams: 55.7% probability

55.7% probability Josh Jacobs: 48.6% probability

48.6% probability Hunter Renfrow: 39.2% probability

39.2% probability Darren Waller: 37.2% probability

37.2% probability Derek Carr: 22.1% probability

Cardinals vs. Raiders score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Arizona vs. Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium has the Raiders winning 28-22.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 2 matchup between the Cardinals and Raiders on Sunday is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium.