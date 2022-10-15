Cardinals vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 6

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to meet in an NFL Week 6 game at Lumen Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals are listed as betting favorites against the Seahawks on 10/16/22, with the Over/Under set at 50.5 for total points scored.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Key information

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Sunday, October 16, 2022 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Lumen Field

Odds and lines

Point spread: Seahawks +2.5 (+100), Cardinals -2.5 (-105)

Seahawks +2.5 (+100), Cardinals -2.5 (-105) Moneyline: Seahawks +125, Cardinals -135

Seahawks +125, Cardinals -135 Total: Over/Under 50.5 (-105/-105)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Cardinals-Seahawks NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Cardinals have a 56% chance of winning against the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Dimers also predicts that the Seahawks (+2.5) have a 58% chance of covering the spread.

The Over/Under total of 50.5 points has a 53% chance of going Under.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Our free computer pick for Cardinals vs. Seahawks on Sunday is Seahawks +2.5 (+100).

All betting tips in this article are based on detailed modeling and hundreds of different factors to help you make more informed investments.

Cardinals-Seahawks Week 6 player props

An exciting way to wager on Arizona vs. Seattle without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Cardinals and Seahawks are shown below.

According to Dimers, Arizona's Marquise Brown has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Cardinals vs. Seahawks.

Dimers gives Brown a 9.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Cardinals WR has a 44.1% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Arizona Cardinals

Marquise Brown: 9.9% probability

9.9% probability Rondale Moore: 8.4% probability

8.4% probability Kyler Murray: 8.2% probability

8.2% probability Eno Benjamin: 8.0% probability

8.0% probability Zach Ertz: 5.5% probability

Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker: 9.2% probability

9.2% probability Tyler Lockett: 6.8% probability

6.8% probability DK Metcalf: 6.5% probability

6.5% probability Colby Parkinson: 4.8% probability

4.8% probability Will Dissly: 4.8% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Arizona Cardinals

Marquise Brown: 44.1% probability

44.1% probability Kyler Murray: 40.2% probability

40.2% probability Rondale Moore: 39.4% probability

39.4% probability Eno Benjamin: 37.6% probability

37.6% probability Zach Ertz: 29.3% probability

Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker: 42.8% probability

42.8% probability Tyler Lockett: 34.0% probability

34.0% probability DK Metcalf: 32.1% probability

32.1% probability Will Dissly: 24.5% probability

24.5% probability Colby Parkinson: 24.3% probability

Cardinals vs. Seahawks score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Arizona vs. Seattle at Lumen Field has the Cardinals winning 25-24.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 6 game between the Cardinals and Seahawks on Sunday is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. ET.