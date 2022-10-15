Cardinals vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to meet in an NFL Week 6 game at Lumen Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET.
The Cardinals are listed as betting favorites against the Seahawks on 10/16/22, with the Over/Under set at 50.5 for total points scored.
This Cardinals-Seahawks betting preview, which contains our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
Key information
- Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Seahawks +2.5 (+100), Cardinals -2.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Seahawks +125, Cardinals -135
- Total: Over/Under 50.5 (-105/-105)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Cardinals-Seahawks NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Cardinals have a 56% chance of winning against the Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Dimers also predicts that the Seahawks (+2.5) have a 58% chance of covering the spread.
The Over/Under total of 50.5 points has a 53% chance of going Under.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.
Best bet for Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Our free computer pick for Cardinals vs. Seahawks on Sunday is Seahawks +2.5 (+100).
All betting tips in this article are based on detailed modeling and hundreds of different factors to help you make more informed investments.
Cardinals-Seahawks Week 6 player props
An exciting way to wager on Arizona vs. Seattle without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Cardinals and Seahawks are shown below.
According to Dimers, Arizona's Marquise Brown has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Cardinals vs. Seahawks.
Dimers gives Brown a 9.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Cardinals WR has a 44.1% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Arizona Cardinals
- Marquise Brown: 9.9% probability
- Rondale Moore: 8.4% probability
- Kyler Murray: 8.2% probability
- Eno Benjamin: 8.0% probability
- Zach Ertz: 5.5% probability
Seattle Seahawks
- Kenneth Walker: 9.2% probability
- Tyler Lockett: 6.8% probability
- DK Metcalf: 6.5% probability
- Colby Parkinson: 4.8% probability
- Will Dissly: 4.8% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Arizona Cardinals
- Marquise Brown: 44.1% probability
- Kyler Murray: 40.2% probability
- Rondale Moore: 39.4% probability
- Eno Benjamin: 37.6% probability
- Zach Ertz: 29.3% probability
Seattle Seahawks
- Kenneth Walker: 42.8% probability
- Tyler Lockett: 34.0% probability
- DK Metcalf: 32.1% probability
- Will Dissly: 24.5% probability
- Colby Parkinson: 24.3% probability
Cardinals vs. Seahawks score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Arizona vs. Seattle at Lumen Field has the Cardinals winning 25-24.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 6 game between the Cardinals and Seahawks on Sunday is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
