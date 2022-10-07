Eagles vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 5

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to meet in the NFL at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, commencing at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Eagles are betting favorites against the Cardinals on 10/9/22, with the Over/Under set at 48.5 for total points scored.

This Eagles-Cardinals betting preview, which features our best bet of the game, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

BetMGM is giving new users $200 if either the Eagles or Cardinals score a touchdown on Sunday. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get yours. No promo code needed.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals

Key information

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Sunday, October 9, 2022 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Cardinals +5 (-105), Eagles -5 (-107)

Cardinals +5 (-105), Eagles -5 (-107) Moneyline: Cardinals +198, Eagles -225

Cardinals +198, Eagles -225 Total: Over/Under 48.5 (-110/-105)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Eagles vs. Cardinals predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Eagles-Cardinals NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Eagles have a 65% chance of beating the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Cardinals (+5) have a 51% chance of covering the spread.

The 48.5-point Over/Under has a 53% chance of going Over.

Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to trigger BetMGM's NFL Bet $10, Win $200 promo for Eagles vs. Cardinals. New customers only.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.

Best bet for Eagles vs. Cardinals

Our free data-driven pick for Eagles vs. Cardinals on Sunday is Cardinals moneyline (+198).

Even though the Eagles are more likely to win the game, according to Dimers, taking the Cardinals moneyline is recommended because of the 1.4% edge gained when comparing Dimers' probabilities to the top odds available.

➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with BetMGM.

All betting tips in this article are based on detailed modeling and hundreds of different factors to help you make smarter decisions.

Eagles-Cardinals Week 5 player props

An enjoyable option to wager on Philadelphia vs. Arizona without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Eagles and Cardinals are featured below.

According to Dimers, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Eagles vs. Cardinals.

Dimers gives Hurts an 11.3% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Eagles QB has a 48.4% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts: 11.3% probability

11.3% probability A.J. Brown: 10.8% probability

10.8% probability Miles Sanders: 10.6% probability

10.6% probability DeVonta Smith: 7.7% probability

7.7% probability Dallas Goedert: 7.3% probability

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner: 10.1% probability

10.1% probability Kyler Murray: 6.7% probability

6.7% probability Marquise Brown: 6.6% probability

6.6% probability Rondale Moore: 5.8% probability

5.8% probability Zach Ertz: 5.1% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts: 48.4% probability

48.4% probability A.J. Brown: 46.7% probability

46.7% probability Miles Sanders: 46.3% probability

46.3% probability DeVonta Smith: 35.9% probability

35.9% probability Dallas Goedert: 33.8% probability

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner: 45.7% probability

45.7% probability Kyler Murray: 32.6% probability

32.6% probability Marquise Brown: 31.7% probability

31.7% probability Rondale Moore: 28.8% probability

28.8% probability Zach Ertz: 26.5% probability

Bet $10, Win $200 if either the Eagles or Cardinals score a TD in NFL Week 5. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem via BetMGM.

Eagles vs. Cardinals score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Philadelphia vs. Arizona at State Farm Stadium has the Eagles winning 27-22.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 5 game between the Eagles and Cardinals on Sunday is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET.