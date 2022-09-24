Rams vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 3

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will meet in an NFL Week 3 game at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Rams are listed as betting favorites against the Cardinals on 9/25/22, with the Over/Under set at 48.5 for total points scored.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Key information

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Sunday, September 25, 2022 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Cardinals +3.5 (-110), Rams -3.5 (-105)

Cardinals +3.5 (-110), Rams -3.5 (-105) Moneyline: Cardinals +162, Rams -175

Cardinals +162, Rams -175 Total: Over/Under 48.5 (-107/-107)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Rams vs. Cardinals predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Rams-Cardinals NFL matchup 10,000 times using advanced data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Rams have a 60% chance of beating the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Cardinals (+3.5) have a 59% chance of covering the spread.

The 48.5-point Over/Under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.

Best bet for Rams vs. Cardinals

Our free computer pick for Rams vs. Cardinals on Sunday is Cardinals +3.5 (-110).

Rams-Cardinals Week 3 player props

A popular way to wager on LA Rams vs. Arizona without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Rams and Cardinals are shown below.

According to Dimers, Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Rams vs. Cardinals.

Dimers gives Kupp a 13.3% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Rams WR has a 55.6% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp: 13.3% probability

13.3% probability Cam Akers: 8.2% probability

8.2% probability Allen Robinson: 7.6% probability

7.6% probability Darrell Henderson: 7.3% probability

7.3% probability Tyler Higbee: 6.6% probability

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner: 10.8% probability

10.8% probability Kyler Murray: 7.2% probability

7.2% probability Marquise Brown: 5.5% probability

5.5% probability Greg Dortch: 4.7% probability

4.7% probability Zach Ertz: 4.4% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp: 55.6% probability

55.6% probability Cam Akers: 36.6% probability

36.6% probability Allen Robinson: 35.7% probability

35.7% probability Darrell Henderson: 34.7% probability

34.7% probability Tyler Higbee: 31.3% probability

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner: 46.9% probability

46.9% probability Kyler Murray: 34.3% probability

34.3% probability Marquise Brown: 27.8% probability

27.8% probability Greg Dortch: 24.0% probability

24.0% probability Zach Ertz: 22.9% probability

Rams vs. Cardinals score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for LA Rams vs. Arizona at State Farm Stadium has the Rams winning 25-22.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 3 game between the Rams and Cardinals on Sunday is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium.