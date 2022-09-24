Rams vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 3

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will meet in an NFL Week 3 game at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.
The Rams are listed as betting favorites against the Cardinals on 9/25/22, with the Over/Under set at 48.5 for total points scored.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
Key information
- Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
Odds and lines
- Point spread: Cardinals +3.5 (-110), Rams -3.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Cardinals +162, Rams -175
- Total: Over/Under 48.5 (-107/-107)
Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.
Rams vs. Cardinals predictions
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Rams-Cardinals NFL matchup 10,000 times using advanced data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.
According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Rams have a 60% chance of beating the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the Cardinals (+3.5) have a 59% chance of covering the spread.
The 48.5-point Over/Under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing but subject to change.
Best bet for Rams vs. Cardinals
Our free computer pick for Rams vs. Cardinals on Sunday is Cardinals +3.5 (-110).
All betting predictions in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different factors to deliver you the best possible plays.
Rams-Cardinals Week 3 player props
A popular way to wager on LA Rams vs. Arizona without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Rams and Cardinals are shown below.
According to Dimers, Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Rams vs. Cardinals.
Dimers gives Kupp a 13.3% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Rams WR has a 55.6% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer probabilities
Los Angeles Rams
- Cooper Kupp: 13.3% probability
- Cam Akers: 8.2% probability
- Allen Robinson: 7.6% probability
- Darrell Henderson: 7.3% probability
- Tyler Higbee: 6.6% probability
Arizona Cardinals
- James Conner: 10.8% probability
- Kyler Murray: 7.2% probability
- Marquise Brown: 5.5% probability
- Greg Dortch: 4.7% probability
- Zach Ertz: 4.4% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities
Los Angeles Rams
- Cooper Kupp: 55.6% probability
- Cam Akers: 36.6% probability
- Allen Robinson: 35.7% probability
- Darrell Henderson: 34.7% probability
- Tyler Higbee: 31.3% probability
Arizona Cardinals
- James Conner: 46.9% probability
- Kyler Murray: 34.3% probability
- Marquise Brown: 27.8% probability
- Greg Dortch: 24.0% probability
- Zach Ertz: 22.9% probability
Rams vs. Cardinals score prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for LA Rams vs. Arizona at State Farm Stadium has the Rams winning 25-22.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NFL Week 3 game between the Rams and Cardinals on Sunday is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium.
