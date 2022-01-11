Bijan, bowl games and a Wildcats breakout: Here are 5 college football topics to watch in 2022

For now, the CFP will remain at four teams. So, which team from the Pac-12 will represent the conference in the CFP?

Currently, the Conference of Champions’ flagship football programs — USC, Oregon and Washington — are in flux. USC hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, and he seems like a good bet to return the Men of Troy to power … but will that happen in 2022? Will Dan Lanning’s championship-winning experience as Georgia’s defensive coordinator jolt Oregon back to national relevance? Can Kalen DeBoer help the Huskies after winning big at Fresno State?

Or will the reigning Pac-12 champions stay at the top?Utah checks in at No. 7 in ESPN's way-too-early look at the 2022 poll, and Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline has the Utes ranked sixth.

So maybe Utah will be the Pac-12's representative in the College Football Playoff.

Watch the Wildcats

It’s not bringing water to the desert, but Jedd Fisch and his around-the-clock staff seem to have revived the Arizona football program.