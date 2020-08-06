Bobby Hurley: 'Teams will target' Sun Devils more now that they're trendy Pac-12 pick

Of those who have arrived, Hurley said forward Jalen Graham reported to Tempe at 6 feet 9 inches — another inch taller than he was a year ago. Bagley, meanwhile, has been “just draining shots at a ridiculous clip” in skill workouts.

But, again, the enthusiasm and tempo is tempered. Even for the famously intense Hurley.

“By this time of year, usually I have my foot on the gas,” Hurley said. “This is usually the end of our summer program so we would be doing a lot of live work and full contact. But this is a different summer. We’ve dialed it back considerably. I’ve used my eye test to take a look at each guy and see where they are physically, and then base my workouts on that.

“I was very conservative. I tried to give them way more recovery time than normal, and considering that they’re using masks when they’re working it’s been a challenge.”

After three years of Martin’s high-energy play, Hurley probably doesn’t need much to figure out what to do with his star point guard. But having Martin back is also something Hurley says he’s conflicted about.