Braves hold Astros to two hits, take 2-1 World Series lead

In the Series for the first time since 1999, the Braves won at home for the first time since the sixth and final game of the 1995 World Series against Cleveland.

Anderson, who is 4-0 in eight career postseason starts over two major league seasons, had the second-longest no-hit bid by a rookie starter in World Series history behind Jeff Tesreau for the New York Giants in the 1912 opener, broken up when Boston’s Tris Speaker tripled with one out in the sixth.

Anderson hit a batter and threw just 39 of 76 pitches for strikes before he was pulled by Snitker.

“It was fine. I have the utmost trust in Snit and the bullpen, those guys coming in," Anderson said. "You don’t get a nickname if you’re not shutdown like they are.”

Garcia gave up three hits in 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and four walks, throwing just 72 pitches and coming out after getting the first two outs of the fourth with just two pitches

This was the eighth matchup of rookie starters in the Series, the first since Detroit’s Justin Verlander and St. Louis’ Anthony Reyes in the 2006 opener. None of the Braves had faced Garcia coming in, and Marwin Gonzalez was the only one to have batted against Anderson (0 for 3).