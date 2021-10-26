Braves start fast, top Astros in Game 1 of World Series

In fact, the game wasn’t nearly as close as the score indicated. It was more like a romp — during the seventh-inning stretch, as fans did a sing-a-long to “Deep In The Heart of Texas,” Braves backup catcher William Contreras locked arms with starter Travis d’Arnaud and did a little Texas two-step as they switched places warming up Jackson.

It was the first World Series action with a packed stadium since Game 7 at this very park in 2019, when a sellout crowd silently filed out after watching the Nationals rally past Houston. That night, the biggest mystery was why didn’t manager A.J. Hinch summon ace Gerrit Cole from the bullpen — soon after, a lot of people had a lot bigger questions about the Astros. ... Soler and Duvall became the first teammates both acquired midseason to homer in the same World Series game. Soler missed five playoff games after testing positive but returned late in the NLCS and went 1 for 2 with a double in a pair of pinch-hit appearances. ... The Astros fell to 0-4 in World Series openers. ... No team has won a World Series game in its own park since the Dodgers beat Boston in 18 innings in Game 3 of 2018. The visiting team won every game in 2019, and last year’s Series was played at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas.