Buoyed by backups, Arizona Cardinals feeling good with 9-2 record

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals just won two of the past three games without their two most prolific offensive playmakers and now get two weeks to rest and regroup before the stretch run.

There's little doubt the franchise has been among the NFL's best through 11 weeks. Now they hope the best is still to come.

“I’ve been in this league a long time, and when you’re playing meaningful games at the end of November, December, January, that’s when it’s really fun,” Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz said. “When you’re playing big games, and all your goals that you set out at the beginning of the season are still attainable, that’s what playing in the NFL is all about.”

The Cardinals will certainly be playing important games late into the season after starting with a 9-2 mark. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns to lead Arizona over the Seattle Seahawks 23-13 on Sunday.

It's the latest example of resiliency for a team that hasn't had starting quarterback Kyler Murray or three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the field for three weeks. Arizona's fought through other injuries and COVID-19 absences to have the NFL's best record through Thanksgiving.