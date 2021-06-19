Butler drives Wolfpack past Stanford 10-4 in CWS opener

“The wind was a little friendly today,” Butler said.

Stanford was playing in the CWS for the first time since 2008, and coach David Esquer said nerves might have been a factor early. The Cardinal came in 10th nationally in fielding and had committed three errors in their first six NCAA Tournament games.

“Every mistake we made they capitalized on and were able to expand on plays we didn’t make,” Esquer said. “It’s 3-0 before anyone can get settled into their seats. Every now and then you see a team that comes in and doesn’t play like themselves, and we were that team today.”

Beck (9-2) left with two outs in the sixth having allowed six runs, three earned, on seven hits. He walked two and struck out 10.

“There was a lot of pressure on their pitchers all game,” Butler said. “There were runners in scoring position, so he has to come to me. Their starter, he wasn't missing by much — maybe one, and that was the one I was able to get out.”

The No. 9 Cardinal (38-16), who outscored Texas Tech 24-3 in a two-game super-regional sweep, were slow to get started against Johnston (9-3).