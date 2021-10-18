Cardinals brush COVID-19 issues aside, keep winning games

“Once we got the news, it was just an opportunity and kind of exciting to go out and prove ourselves on the road against a great team,” Murray said. "I think with the guys, you could feel the energy all week at practice. It was a great week. Coming on the road, us versus them, it was a good game.”

Now the main concern for the Cardinals is getting everyone healthy and back on the roster. Joseph said Kingsbury was “bored” and ready to get back to the office, though he can still handle meetings via Zoom.

“I think everyone is nervous about the COVID issues," Joseph said. “It is a moving target. Obviously, if you have one positive, there can be two or three more. I’m surprised there weren’t more. Right now it’s a moving target. We’ll see what the league gives us this week as far as protocols.”

What's working

Spreading the wealth. Six games into the season, it's clear that Murray is comfortable throwing to any receiver at any time. A.J. Green led the team with 79 yards on five catches vs. the Browns. DeAndre Hopkins has two touchdown grabs. Christian Kirk caught a touchdown pass against the Browns, too.