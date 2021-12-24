Cardinals can clinch playoff spot with Xmas Day win

GLENDALE — The Cardinals failed to clinch an elusive NFL playoff spot after losing to one of the league's worst teams last week.

They'll get another chance against arguably one of the league's best.

The surging Indianapolis Colts (8-6) travel to face the sliding Cardinals (10-4) on Saturday. It's just the third time the Cardinals have played on Christmas Day, while the Colts will be making their franchise debut on Dec. 25.

The standings say the Cardinals are a better team than the Colts, but that hasn't been the case in recent weeks. The Cardinals have lost four of their last seven games, including their last two. The Colts have won five of six, including a 27-17 win over the Patriots last weekend.

If the Cardinals clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015, they'll likely have to earn it against the Colts, who lead the NFL with a plus-14 turnover margin. The Colts are currently in the No. 5 spot in the AFC playoff chase.