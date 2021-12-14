Cardinals disappointed but not discouraged after loss to Rams

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals had their chances to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The two heavyweights in the NFC West fought until the final drive before the Rams eventually took the hard-earned 30-23 victory.

Disappointing is a good way to describe the end result for the Cardinals. Discouraging is not.

“It’s all in front of us right now," Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said. "The great thing about (Monday) was that atmosphere that you need and you want as a competitor. This was a big-time football game against a great team. They got the best of us tonight, but I know the guys in the locker room. We’ll be back for sure.”

The Cardinals (10-3) have good reasons to be confident. They're still in control of the NFC West, one game ahead of the Rams. The team's relatively healthy considering they're 13 games into an NFL season.

But the division lead that the Cardinals have is down to one game. Tampa Bay and Green Bay both have 10-3 records and the Packers beat the Cardinals earlier this season. The Cowboys and the Rams are right behind all three teams at 9-4.