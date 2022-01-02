Cardinals end skid, hold off Cowboys 25-22 in matchup of playoff teams

Dallas was out of timeouts and couldn’t challenge when officials ruled Chase Edmonds down near the sideline when the ball came out and was recovered by Osa Odighizuwa before the two-minute warning. It appeared possible the call could have been overturned.

The Cardinals reached 25 points for just the second time in seven games, sparked this time by a successful fake punt in the second quarter when Jonathan Ward made an improbable catch of upback Chris Banjo’s throw. A pass interference penalty would have made it a first down anyway.

The trickery and another interference flag on third down led to Murray’s 1-yard toss to Wesley on fourth down. The pair connected again from 19 yards in the third quarter for a 19-7 lead.

The Cowboys were the healthiest they’ve been all season coming in, but lost receiver Michael Gallup to a left knee injury on his 21-yard TD catch for their first points late in the first half.

Murray was 26 of 38 for 263 yards and two touchdowns while Prescott finished 24 of 38 for 226 yards with a lost fumble when the Cowboys were down eight early in the fourth quarter.

Prescott’s fumble set up a short drive to the last of Matt Prater’s four field goals for a 25-14 lead.