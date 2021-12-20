Cardinals evolving in long NFL season, but not in a good way

The one difference is Arizona's start was so good this season that it's almost assured of making the playoffs.

“We’re still 10-4, we’re still first place in the (NFC West) division,” Murray said. "This isn’t anywhere near where we were last year. We aren’t going to allow it to be.”

Even if the Cardinals make the playoffs, they won't stay in the postseason long if they play like they did against the Lions.

Murray had some off-the-mark throws and his receivers had some uncharacteristic drops. Arizona's defense, one of the best in the league through the first half of the season, has looked much more average over the past few weeks.

The good news for the Cardinals is they're still in better playoff position than all but a handful of NFL teams.

“I don’t think it’s about the narrative, it’s just about — we’ve got to get better," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I mean, we’ve approached it week to week, every game this year. We’ve got to get back in there tomorrow and figure out how to get better.”

What's working