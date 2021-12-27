Cardinals in playoffs, but recent slump is concerning

The Cardinals obviously miss three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, one of the best receivers in the NFL and who commands a ton of attention from opposing defenses. He's likely out for the rest of the regular season with a knee injury.

But the roster should have enough talent to function at a higher rate than it is right now. Receivers A.J. Green and Christian Kirk, along with tight end Zach Ertz, are all high-quality players.

“The answers are in that locker room and those coaches' offices and we’ve got to figure it out,” Kingsbury said.

WHAT’S WORKING

Murray didn't have his best game against the Colts, but he also continues to play well enough to give the Cardinals a chance to win. He threw for 245 yards and a touchdown while also running for 74 yards, including a 57-yard scamper that set up the team's first touchdown.

Murray hasn't been as active running the ball this season but he might have to use that part of his game more often in the final few weeks.

WHAT NEEDS HELP