Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Browns' Baker Mayfield renew friendly rivalry

"He was the guy, but I gave him (stuff) all the time," Murray said this week. "It was fun, it was competitive. But at the same time, we had the best quarterback room in the country — we knew it.

"The confidence, the swagger about that room was unmatched."

They became the first players from the same school to win consecutive Heismans, a remarkable feat and one celebrated in several TV commercials featuring Murray and Mayfield over the past two years.

It's a credit to Murray and Mayfield that they never let their fiery competition at Oklahoma turn into a firestorm. Murray patiently waited as Mayfield was granted another year of eligibility — "my senior lap year," the Browns quarterback joked — before taking over and taking off.

"We were able to push each other and absolutely get the best out of each other," Mayfield said. "All egos were put to the side, and we were able to do some special things."

Murray's still doing them and credits Mayfield for showing him the way.