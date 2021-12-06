Cardinals' nose for takeaways big reason for NFL-best 10-2 record

Zach Allen sniffed out the screen pass and the Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman lifted his big left hand out to the side, snagging the football out of midair and lumbering toward the end zone.

He didn't quite make it.

“I've definitely got to work on the run after the catch,” Allen said grinning. “I was excited. I just ran in a straight line.”

It was a very minor critique in a great defensive day for the Cardinals, who had four interceptions in Sunday's 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. Arizona has a 10-2 record, he best in the NFL.

The Cardinals enjoyed the return of quarterback Kyler Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Chicago. Both players were back after missing three straight games with injuries. Murray threw two touchdown passes, including one to Hopkins, and also ran for two more touchdowns.

Arizona was able to be conservative on offense in cold and wet conditions in Chicago largely because the defense kept giving it great field position with the interceptions. The team's takeaways have been constant this season: The Cardinals rank second in the NFL with a plus-12 turnover differential.