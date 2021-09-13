Cardinals show how good they can be in stellar Week 1 win

TEMPE — Yes, the Arizona Cardinals really did look that good in Week 1.

It was a "pinch-me" kind of performance for the Cardinals, who had considerable hype coming into the season but performed better than anyone could have dreamed in a stellar 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Kyler Murray looked like an MVP candidate, throwing for 289 yards and four touchdowns while also running for 20 yards and a touchdown. He made multiple beautiful passes, including a rainbow 26-yarder to Christian Kirk that was a highlight.

All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had two touchdown catches, said Murray is evolving into a true leader.

“He had five touchdowns,” Hopkins said. “He prepared like he was going to have five touchdowns. He demanded everybody else to be on their `A' game. When we messed up, Kyler was the first one on us. I expected that out of him the way he’s prepared this offseason.”

Said coach Kliff Kingsbury: “He's just taken ownership of this team. He knows it's his team and it'll go as far as he takes us. He's embraced that and worked hard at it and he'll continue to do so.”