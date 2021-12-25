Cardinals' struggles continue with home loss to Colts

Suddenly, the onus was on the Colts' patchwork offense to produce. That wasn't easy for a unit that came into the game missing three starting offensive lineman. By the end of the first half, left tackle Eric Fisher and tight end Jack Doyle were also on the sideline with injuries.

The Colts managed to cobble together a drive late in the third quarter capped by a 37-yard field goal for a 15-13 lead. Indianapolis caught a break a few minutes later in the fourth quarter when Prater's 41-yard field goal bounced off the right upright.

That set up a seven-play, 69-yard Indianapolis drive that ended with Wentz — who completed 18 of 28 passes for 225 yards — connecting with Patmon.

The Colts got off to a great start when Taylor broke free for a 43-yard run on the team's first offensive play. The 226-pound back sliced through the middle of the line before bouncing to the outside and rumbling down the right sideline. Five plays later, Wentz had plenty of time to find T.Y. Hilton for a 1-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Taylor came into the game as the NFL's leading rusher by a wide margin with 1,518 yards on the ground. That's more than 400 yards ahead of Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who sits at No. 2.