Cardinals try to capture road magic at home on MNF vs. Rams

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has acknowledged that game was a big step for the franchise during his third season in charge. But he also doesn't expect it to have a lot of carryover to Monday's matchup.

“They continue to evolve, just like everybody else," Kingsbury said. “Offensively, tremendous group of wideouts. (Quarterback Matthew) Stafford has been a great player in this league for a long time, and (coach) Sean (McVay) always has a great plan, so they’ll continue to do what they do.”

The Rams shook off a three-game losing streak in a dominant win over the Jaguars last Sunday. Sony Michel ran for a season-high 124 yards to give the offense some balance while Stafford threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

Now they'll try to do something similar against the Cardinals, who have one of the NFL's best defenses.

“What I want to see, not only from Matthew but the whole offense, just sharp, clean execution and operation where you stay on track,” McVay said. "There’s a lot of things that are going to be imperative, and I think the margin for error is very slim against a team like this, but we’re excited about the challenge for sure.”