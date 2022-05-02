Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games for violating PED policy

Arizona Cardinals three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The league announced the suspension on Monday.

It's a stunning blow for the Cardinals, who finished with an 11-6 record last season but faded down the stretch when Hopkins was out of the lineup because of injuries. Now they'll be without the 29-year-old for a big chunk of the upcoming season.

Hopkins played in 10 games last season, catching 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed much of the last half of the season — including the team's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams — because of hamstring and knee injuries.

The Cardinals added a receiver during last week’s NFL draft, acquiring Marquise Brown from the Ravens for the No. 23 overall pick. Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver last season and college teammates with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray when the two were at Oklahoma.

Hopkins’ suspension likely means a bigger role for Brown, veteran A.J. Green and second-year standout Rondale Moore, along with tight end Zach Ertz, during the season’s first six weeks.

Hopkins has been one of the league's most productive receivers during his nine-year career, which includes six 1,000-yard seasons. He played his first seven seasons with the Texans before being traded in 2020 to the Cardinals.

Hopkins is allowed to participate in the team's preseason practices and games.

League: 'No evidence' Browns tanked

CLEVELAND — The NFL handed former Browns coach Hue Jackson another loss.

The league announced Monday that it found “no evidence” the Browns purposely lost games or incentivized personnel to do so after Jackson alleged in February the team tried to lose during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The league said Monday that a 60-day independent review determined “none of the allegations could be substantiated.”

Former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White led the investigative team.

Jackson went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons for Cleveland before he was fired eight games into the 2018 season.

Jackson had claimed Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam incentivized people in the organization to lose over a four-year period.

Extra points

A lawyer for Brian Flores who sued the league alleging racist hiring practices told a judge Monday that arbitration is the wrong way to resolve the lawsuit in part because NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would be the arbitrator and that would be “unconscionable.” Attorney Douglas Wigdor said the league was trying to force “behind closed doors” the claims of Flores and two other Black coaches. None of the coaches was present for the Manhattan federal court hearing.

who sued the league alleging racist hiring practices told a judge Monday that arbitration is the wrong way to resolve the lawsuit in part because NFL Commissioner would be the arbitrator and that would be “unconscionable.” Attorney said the league was trying to force “behind closed doors” the claims of Flores and two other Black coaches. None of the coaches was present for the Manhattan federal court hearing. Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs resolved a misdemeanor speeding case Monday, with his attorney entering a no-contest plea on his behalf and paying a $250 fine. Hobbs, 22, did not appear in court with his attorney, Richard Schonfeld , for the brief hearing stemming from Hobbs’ arrest Jan. 16 on a Las Vegas-area freeway.

resolved a misdemeanor speeding case Monday, with his attorney entering a no-contest plea on his behalf and paying a $250 fine. Hobbs, 22, did not appear in court with his attorney, , for the brief hearing stemming from Hobbs’ arrest Jan. 16 on a Las Vegas-area freeway. The Chiefs placed an unrestricted free-agent tender on defensive end Melvin Ingram and traded for Houston cornerback Lonnie Johnson on Monday.

and traded for Houston cornerback on Monday. Running back Mike Davis was released Monday by the Falcons. He rushed for just 503 yards and three touchdowns last season.

was released Monday by the Falcons. He rushed for just 503 yards and three touchdowns last season. Cleveland released kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt on Monday, two days after selecting Cade York in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

and on Monday, two days after selecting in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. The Steelers have declined the fifth-year option on inside linebacker Devil Bush , meaning he can become a free agent next spring.

, meaning he can become a free agent next spring. The Bengals re-signed their longest-tenured player, punter Kevin Huber , to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

, to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. The 49ers are bringing back oft-injured cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal.

