Carrie Cecil: New football season just feels different for Wildcats fans, alums — and me

US Open time

As I pen this article I am heading to New York for the U.S. Open, where I am working alongside the co-founders of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil. This past summer, the co-founders enlisted our team at ANACHEL to assist with integrated marketing and communications in order to launch their players’ associations. Created by the players for the players, the PTPA movement has united and mobilized tennis players from around the globe in order to create transparency and fairness throughout decision-making in professional tennis.

Our first presser was from London at Wimbledon. As I prepped Novak and Vasek for the presser, we asked a simple question: Why is the PTPA needed? Vasek explained, “the Association of Tennis Players (ATP) is no longer a players association, in name or legally. It does not represent the players’ interest any longer.” In his classic accent, Novak explained to me: “The business of professional tennis needs innovation and we have to advocate for reform to ensure that the interests of women and men players are represented fairly on and off the court.” The Serbian and Canadian are two of the nicest clients that I have had the pleasure to work with and their movement to help protect the livelihoods, health and wellness of lower-ranked players is quite noble.