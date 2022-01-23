Chiefs host Bengals, 49ers at Rams for spots in Super Bowl

“We’re going to play that team a lot of times, and games like this,” Mahomes said of the Bills. “With that quarterback, with that coaching staff and the players they have, it’s going to be a lot of battles. I’m glad we got this one. We’re going to try to keep it rolling, we’ve got a good team coming in next week, but we get to be at Arrowhead for the AFC championship.”

Their 6-point margin on a classic weekend NFL fans will long remember was twice that of each of the other three divisional-round contests.

Rookie Evan McPherson won it 19-16 at Tennessee with a 52-yard field goal for Cincinnati, which emerged from the postseason desert last week by winning for the first time since 1991 — yes, ’91 — with a 26-19 home victory against Las Vegas. The Bengals (12-7), champions of the AFC North, followed that with their first playoff victory away from home.

They will bring their increasing momentum and confidence to Arrowhead Stadium.