College football notebook: ASU puts two more assistant coaches on leave

TEMPE — Arizona State has placed two more assistant football coaches on paid administrative leave amidst an ongoing NCAA investigation into the program’s recruiting.
Prentice Gill and Chris Hawkins were the two assistants put on leave, an Arizona State official confirmed Monday. The school did not give a reason for the decision and said it wouldn’t have further comment.
The pair joins tight ends coach Adam Breneman, who was put on paid leave in late July. Gill is Arizona State’s receivers coach and assistant recruiting coordinator while Hawkins is the defensive backs coach.
Yahoo! Sports first reported that Gill and Hawkins had been placed on leave.
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said during Pac-12 media days last month that he couldn’t comment on the probe into whether the Sun Devils hosted high school prospects during the NCAA-imposed ban on in-person recruiting during the pandemic.
“Speaking of circumstances right now, as you guys know, we are under NCAA review. With that being said, we cannot comment on what’s taking place with our football team,” Edwards said.
The NCAA called off visits to campus by high school prospects in all sports and banned coaches from taking recruiting trips for more than a year because of COVID-19. In-person recruiting resumed on June 1.
After going 2-2 during an abbreviated Pac-12 season last year, Arizona State is expected to compete for the South division title behind junior quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Edwards is 17-13 through three seasons, with an 11-11 record in conference play. Arizona State reached bowl games in each of Edwards’ first two seasons but was among multiple Pac-12 teams to decline a postseason berth last year following a COVID-19 outbreak that shut down the program for almost a month.
Panthers, ’Canes QB team up
The Florida Panthers have signed a quarterback.
Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has become the first college player to sign an endorsement deal with the Panthers, the NHL team announced Monday. King will appear at some Panthers games and events, plus engage with fans on social media and produce digital content.
The deal also calls for King to work with the Panthers to develop a merchandise collection, co-branded art and his own exclusive concession menu item to be available at all Panthers home games and events for the coming season.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
“D’Eriq is a superstar both on and off the field and we are excited to reach and engage South Florida sports fans in new ways through this collaborative partnership,” Panthers chief strategy officer Sam Doerr said.
The Panthers were the first U.S. major pro sports team to develop a plan in which college athletes could align with them as part of the recent rule allowing them to profit off their name, image and likeness. King has been among one of the most sought athletes in the country since players could begin signing such deals this month; the Panthers’ contract is at least the sixth known deal that King has entered into this summer.
Extra points
Kent State has extended the contract of football coach Sean Lewis through the 2025 season. Lewis, who took over the Golden Flashes after the 2017 season, led the school to its first bowl win last season. One of the nation’s youngest head coaches, the 35-year-old is 12-17 in three seasons.
Holly Rowe has been promoted to sideline reporter for ABC’s college football Saturday night games. Rowe, beginning her 26th season covering football at ESPN and ABC, will join Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the network’s top announcing team. ESPN made the announcement Monday.