Arizona Bowl by the numbers: Unusual year means big changes for game

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the typically-packed college football bowl schedule, with 16 cancellations already due to various reasons.
As of Wednesday, a little more than two dozen games had been played or were still scheduled to proceed, one of those being Tucson’s own Offerpad Arizona Bowl at noon Thursday.
But like everything else in the COVID-19 era, much is different about this year’s game.
Here’s a look at some of those changes, by the numbers:
325
Number of credentials issued, down from 600 in previous years.
97
San Jose State and Ball State’s travel rosters each included 97 people, including coaches, players, trainers and all other essential personnel.
15
Number of people allowed at a time on each team’s bench.
10
San Jose State Athletic Director Marie Tuite and Ball State Director of Athletics Beth Goetz will both be on site in Arizona Stadium, with each AD enjoying the game from a space that allows for separation and social distancing for fewer than 10 guests.
8
There are usually 25 on-field photographers and videographers, but this year, there are only eight, due to social distancing and other guidelines.
5
CBS is deploying five satellite trucks versus the typical two.
12
In past Arizona Bowls, there have been upwards of 60 people in the press box. This year, the box is limited to 12 members of the press.
90
The CBS broadcast crew, which is usually 55 people, has increased to 90 this year.
0
Since its first season played in 1924, Ball State’s football team has won zero bowl games. The Cardinals have lost all seven of their bowls.
2
Number of conference champions that are playing in Tucson’s game, which only one other bowl game can boast this year The Sugar Bowl’s Friday matchup between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State is the other.
