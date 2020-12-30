Arizona Bowl by the numbers: Unusual year means big changes for game

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the typically-packed college football bowl schedule, with 16 cancellations already due to various reasons.

As of Wednesday, a little more than two dozen games had been played or were still scheduled to proceed, one of those being Tucson’s own Offerpad Arizona Bowl at noon Thursday.

But like everything else in the COVID-19 era, much is different about this year’s game.

Here’s a look at some of those changes, by the numbers:

325

Number of credentials issued, down from 600 in previous years.

97

San Jose State and Ball State’s travel rosters each included 97 people, including coaches, players, trainers and all other essential personnel.

15

Number of people allowed at a time on each team’s bench.

10

San Jose State Athletic Director Marie Tuite and Ball State Director of Athletics Beth Goetz will both be on site in Arizona Stadium, with each AD enjoying the game from a space that allows for separation and social distancing for fewer than 10 guests.