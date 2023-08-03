Alabama, Indiana and Dallas Baptist are also slated to participate March 1-3 at Riders Field (formerly Dr. Pepper Ballpark), home to the Double-A Frisco Roughriders. Arizona faces Dallas Baptist on March 1, then Alabama the next day, and Indiana on the final day of the three-day event.

Arizona is 6-1 all-time in two appearances in Frisco, including a 4-0 mark at the front end of the 2021 season that saw the Wildcats reach the College World Series for the 18th time in program history.

Tickets are available now at friscoclassic.com.

Broadcast/streaming details will be announced at a later date.