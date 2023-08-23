The Arizona baseball program has hired John DeRouin as its director of player development.

DeRouin comes to Tucson from the Detroit Tigers organization, where he served as rehab pitching coordinator. Wildcats coach Chip Hale was the Tigers’ third base coach in 2021 before returning to his alma mater.

DeRouin succeeds Tyler Coolbaugh, who left this summer to become an assistant coach at BYU.

“There are college programs that you look at year in and year out that exemplify a commitment to individual growth, team development and ultimately a standard of playing postseason baseball and being in Omaha year in and year out. @ArizonaBaseball is one of those places,” DeRouin wrote on X, the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“That being said, I’m grateful to join the staff as the Director of Player Development. Couldn’t be more excited to get to work with (new pitching coach Kevin Vance) and the rest of our great staff on continuing to build on a culture of development and a historic tradition that exists here.

“I’m beyond grateful for my time with the Tigers and everyone that impacted me along the way. There are many special people there that have given me immense guidance and wisdom. Forever grateful for the lifelong relationships that were built there.

“On that note couldn’t be more excited to begin this next chapter. Stay tuned for a behind-the-scenes look of what we’re doing here at Arizona Baseball. Bear down!!”