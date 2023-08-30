The New York Yankees are set to recall former Arizona standout Austin Wells, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic, ESPN and other outlets reported Wednesday that Wells, the Yankees' first-round drat pick in 2020, is headed to the big-league club and could make his debut this weekend. The Yankees conclude a four-game series at Detroit on Thursday morning. They open a three-game series at Houston on Friday.

Wells, a left-handed-hitting, offense-first catcher, had five home runs, 20 RBIs and an .822 OPS in 122 at-bats for triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre entering Wednesday.

Wells began this season at the single-A level. For the year, he has 17 home runs, 72 RBIs and a .782 OPS in 367 at-bats.

Wells was selected with the 28th overall pick in the '20 MLB Draft after a brief but stellar career at Arizona.

Wells' sophomore season was cut short by the pandemic. He appeared in 71 games as a Wildcat, slashing .357/.476/.560 with 85 runs and 74 RBIs in 277 at-bats.