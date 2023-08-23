While college basketball coaches almost universally praise summertime exhibition tours for the chance to get their team bonded and ahead of schedule on the court, there’s another side to them. They can also make the season feel very, very long.

Already, the college basketball season stretches out for roughly half of the year. Teams can hold full-length practices for six weeks before the season even starts — they can do more limited workouts even before that — and the season itself goes for up to five straight months starting the second week of November.

Teams taking a foreign exhibition tour, which are allowed once every four years, can stretch it out even longer. They are allowed 10 full practices beforehand plus whatever games and practices they play outside of the country.

For Arizona's men's basketball program, that means the 2023-24 “season” could last from when full-length practices started in July to maybe April — up to nine full months.

That could be a recipe for burnout, but UA coach Tommy Lloyd indicated the Wildcats may enjoy a light September.

“I don't have a master plan yet,” he said after the Wildcats finished their trip at 3-0 by beating the Lebanon national team last Saturday at Abu Dhabi. “We'll get back and kind of figure it out. But definitely we'll kind of slow things down a little bit and then kind of build back up as we get closer to the start. We're obviously ahead of where we traditionally have been this time of year.”

It's difficult to draw any correlation one way or another between a foreign tour to a team’s finish in the following season. But other than a New Zealand-Australia tour that led into UA’s 1994 Final Four run, none preceded seasons that finished notably better than expected.

The last time the Wildcats took a foreign tour, in 2017, they went on to lose to Buffalo in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. But that entire season was marred by the FBI’s September 2017 announcement of the federal investigation into college basketball, leading to the firing of then-assistant coach Book Richardson and other instability.

For a different reason, there’s also no telling whether the Wildcats’ 1997 exhibition tour of Australia had anything to do with Utah’s blowout win over the defending national champions in the 1998 Elite Eight; that tour happened in May 1997, after which the Wildcats had plenty of chance to rest before the 1997-98 season began.

So, for what it’s worth, here’s a list of Arizona’s foreign exhibition tours and what happened the following season:

1985-86

Tour: May-June 1985. Five European countries, 15 total games (8-7 record), including 70-50 loss to USSR and 3-2 record in five games against Netherlands.

Season: 23-9, won Pac-10 championship, lost to Auburn in first round of NCAA Tournament.

1989-90

Tour: May-June 1989. France, Germany and Spain, nine total games (6-3), including 1-1 record against West Germany and a 99-77 loss to Spanish national team.

Season: 25-7, tied for first in Pac-12 with 15-3 record, lost to Alabama in second round of NCAA Tournament.

1993-94

Tour: May-June 1993. New Zealand and Australia, 10 games (9-1), mostly against Australian pro teams.

Season: 29-6, won Pac-12 title, reached Final Four before losing to Alabama in national semifinal

1997-98

Tour: May-June 1997. Australia and New Zealand, nine games (5-4), mostly against Australian pro teams.

Season: 30-5, won Pac-10 title, lost to Utah 76-51 in Elite Eight.

2002-03

Tour: May-June 2002. Australia, 10 games (8-2), mostly against Australian pro teams.

Season: 28-4, won Pac-10, lost to Kansas in Elite Eight.

2006-07

Tour: September 2006. British Columbia, Canada. Five games i3-2) in three days, mostly against Canadian college teams.

Season: 20-11, tied for third in Pac-12 at 11-7, lost to Purdue in NCAA Tournament first round.

2012-13

Tour: August 2012. The Bahamas, two games (2-0) against local players.

Season: 27-8, started season 14-0, tied for second in Pac-10 at 12-6, lost to Ohio State in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

2017-18

Tour: August 2017. Spain, two games (2-0) against local players, a planned third game was cancelled after a terrorist attack near UA’s Barcelona hotel.

Season: 27-8, won Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles, lost to Buffalo in NCAA Tournament first round.

2023-24

Tour: August 2023. Israel and United Arab Emirates, three games (3-0), including one against Lebanon national team.

Season: To be determined, but UA's season unofficially kicks off Sept. 29 with its Red-Blue Showcase in McKale Center, and games against non-UA opponents starting about a month later.