For two weeks after he decided to leave Creighton last April, standout guard Ryan Nembhard reportedly went back and forth before choosing to play for Gonzaga’s Mark Few instead of Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd.

Considering Nembhard was one of the five best players in the transfer portal last spring, and had deep family ties to both coaches, it looked like an especially intriguing and tense recruitment. The kind that can tear a coaching friendship apart.

But that didn’t stop Few and Lloyd from hanging out together last week at their hotel in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where Few was serving as a USA Basketball assistant and Lloyd had brought the Wildcats on an exhibition tour.

“Of course not, man,” Few said. “(Our relationship) is so much bigger than all that stuff. family.”

Before becoming the Wildcats’ head coach in 2021, Lloyd spent 21 years working under Few at Gonzaga, finding a mentor and a lifelong friend. In an interview with the Star at their Abu Dhabi hotel, where USA has since left to begin World Cup play on Saturday in Manila, Few discussed Lloyd’s departure and imprint on the Wildcats, among other things.

What do you think about his first two years at Arizona?

A: "It’s been a great situation and so well deserved for Tommy. Just an unbelievable job. Phenomenal. I mean, phenomenal. He’s put his imprint on it in all facets, in recruiting and culture. And they’re fun to watch. Like watching the Zags (chuckles)."

You had him for 21 years. Did you think this kind of thing could happen? Was it any surprise?

A: "It was all in writing that he was going to be the next head coach at Gonzaga. But everybody's always speculating when I'm gonna be done. I don't even know when I'm gonna be done. I tried to be honest with him on that. And then this opportunity came up. It was just too good to walk away from. I don't think there's a whole lot of them that he would have left GU for but obviously this one was."

One story he told me is that when he joined your staff, you told him, "Why don't you go ahead and develop a niche and build some bridges in international recruiting." Is that right?

A: "Yeah, when you're first starting out, you’ve got to have something to kind of hang your hat on that differentiates and separates you from the rest of the pack. And it turned out he was just a force to be reckoned with (in international recruiting) and still is over there.

"But at Gonzaga -- I know different programs and staffs do it differently -- but at Gonzaga you have to do everything. You’ve got to recruit, you’ve got to coach, you’ve got to develop and he just became excellent in all those areas. He’s a great tactician you can count on to help with game planning or scouting and great with the guys. He loved working them out and developing them.”

It’s struck me, too, how you both have an easygoing side but yet are very competitive.

A: "Oh, yeah. That’s the Gonzaga way. I hope it's one thing I've taught all my assistants -- I've had a lot of them -- that they have to have that balance. He's got a great life balance and has a wonderful, wonderful family, an incredible wife and kids and he's got that balance. He gets that.

“I bring my kids down to practice, bring my dogs to practice once in a while and we all schedule practices around his kids, Brian's kids (assistant coach Brian Michaelson's), my kids, AAU games, football games, T-ball games. I think we know when it's time to get serious and we're ferocious. Kind of probably too competitive at times, but we also know how to have a good time.”

Do you think you guys will ever play again because you suspended the series (Arizona was originally scheduled to play at Gonzaga early in the 2021-22 season as part of an ongoing home-and-home series but replaced the Zags with Tennessee)?

A: "It was just too weird. I mean, we’re rooting for them. I really wanted him to get going, get established down there. And obviously the relationships (Lloyd had) with some of our still-current players, it’s just like, `we don’t need that. He doesn't need that.' ”

Did you have to rebuild a lot when he left?

A: Obviously it was a huge hole when Tommy left but it opened up other opportunities, and really helped Brian Michaelson grow. He's kind of jumped into Tommy's role now as executive assistant and it's been good. As uncomfortable as it is sometimes, it causes growth and our organization can bring in new thoughts, new ideas, new approaches from other guys, new areas of recruiting and things like that.”

So you’re hanging out with him now, literally halfway around the world. Are these types of things normal for you guys?

A: "They are for us. He's kind of a traveler. Our family travels a lot."

How do you make time for this, spending the summer for USA Basketball, with year-round recruiting and other work to do at Gonzaga?