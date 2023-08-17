ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – Exactly 35 spectators were on hand to watch the Arizona Wildcats make a small piece of history Thursday, all spread out on executive chairs and plush loungers, except one guy sitting on the stairs in a corner, glued to his phone.

Nobody had any clue what would be next inside the three-story cement structure known as the Mubadala Dome, where Arizona would defeat UAE Select 127-90 in what's been said this week to be the first game a college basketball team has played in this Gulf country.

That includes the teams on the floor. The Wildcats didn’t know who the UAE Select really was and, as it turns out, neither did the UAE Select.

Former Miami guard DeQuan Jones had just hopped off a plane from the United States two days earlier, having signed with a UAE club when he was asked to join UAE Select, a group of hastily assembled local players, plus former Dayton forward Devon Scott, for exhibitions against Arizona and Kansas State.

“What’s today? Thursday?” Jones said. “I think I got told on Tuesday. I don’t know. I’m still jet-lagged.”

But Jones, and the Wildcats, figured it all out well enough to make a passable, fast-paced 90-minute game. Jones led all scorers with 30 points while making 18 trips to the line, hitting 16 free throws, while the Wildcats had seven players score in double figures in the sort of pass-happy uptempo game UA coach Tommy Lloyd prefers.

Arizona did stumble a few times, committing 15 turnovers, but set up 33 of its 55 baskets with assists and made life miserable for UAE ballhandlers on the other end. The Wildcats scored 30 points off 21 UAE turnovers, pulling away decisively after Jones hit a 3 to tie it at 13 with 4:29 left in first quarter.

"It looks like they came out and were organized," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. "They ran a few plays. But I think our guys did a good job of collectively amping up the pressure, and the ball pressure had a cumulative effect that caused some of their lesser players to make mistakes. We obviously kind of broke the game open and we got out in transition a bunch."

No doubt that’s the type of game Lloyd hopes the Wildcats can play this coming season after meshing in seven new players into the fabric of his uptempo offense.

On Thursday, guard Filip Borovicanin had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists while freshman KJ Lewis added 15 points and seven rebounds in his UA debut after missing the Wildcats’ game Monday against Israel Select for precautionary reasons.

Among UA’s other double-figure scorers, Motiejus Krivas had 17 points and six rebounds, Oumar Ballo had 10 points and nine rebounds while Paulius Murauskas added 12 points, Caleb Love had 11 and Pelle Larsson had 12.

Everybody had fun. Lloyd even cleared his bench, playing walkons Grant Weitman, Luke Champion and Will Menaugh.

“I thought our guys are getting a feel for the relentless pace we want to play at,” Lloyd said. “We really haven’t practiced like that, haven’t scrimmaged a ton where we’re getting up and down for extended periods. It was good for our guys to feel that.”

For Lewis, it felt good just to get out on the floor, period. The freshman guard with Tucson-area roots was held out Monday against Israel Select after suffering a foot strain and ankle sprain in a practice at Jerusalem last week. But he was cleared to go Thursday and took full advantage, scoring his 15 points on 7-for-13 shooting.

“I’m happy for him,” Lloyd said. “I know it kind of bummed him out that he didn’t get to play but we chose to sit him because the ankle injury was kind of fresh and we didn’t really know the extent of it. We wanted to give it a day or two to see how it responded.”

Lewis said he felt like he could have played Monday but was OK with it, especially since the Wildcats won anyway, beating Israel Select 124-77.

“It felt good to be out here today, but it was good to celebrate my teammates, to see them get a win” in Israel, Lewis said. “It was a great time both days.”

Lewis hit his first shot with 6:44 left in the first quarter, giving UA an 11-4 lead, but the Wildcats didn’t take the lead for good until Jaden Bradley hit 1 of 2 free throws with 4:12 left in the first quarter. UA went on to lead 60-37 at halftime, 95-66 after Kylan Boswell closed out the third quarter with a steal and fast-break layup, and cruised in the fourth.

Considering how they had to scout on the fly, the Wildcats did more than enough to put Lloyd in a good mood. After speaking to the Wildcats for about 10 minutes, Lloyd came out to take a seat in one of those “courtside” executive desk chairs and looked at the big picture.

If “you’ve coached your kids’ youth teams as a dad, you’re probably not doing a ton of scouting preparation, so it comes down to what do you do?” Lloyd said. “What are the things we’re looking to do? We’re trying to build habits. A few team habits, a lot of individual habits, and you can kind of attack it that way. So scouting and preparation probably takes a back seat to everything else.”

On the other bench, by the end of the game, Jones was ready to deliver a complete scouting report on the Wildcats.

He was impressed.