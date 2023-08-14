TEL AVIV, Israel -- While Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has been expected to play his entire scholarship roster in an exhibition game against Israel Select, he won't have the services of guard KJ Lewis and forward Henri Veesaar.

Lewis is being held out with a foot strain and ankle sprain, according to UA athletic trainer Justin Kokoskie, while Veesaar will also miss the game because of a flu-like illness. Veesaar had returned to full speed in practices after injuring his ankle last month while playing in the FIBA U20 European Championships for Estonia.

Lewis warmed up for Monday's game at Hadar Yosef Arena and is on track to play in UA's next exhibition game Thursday but Kokoskie said he was being held out for precautionary reasons.

The 9 a.m. UA-Israel Select game can be streamed at this link.