Former UA women’s basketball standout Joy Hollingsworth never had running for Seattle’s City Council on her bingo card.

That was until one day last summer, when it became apparent she just might be the right person at this particular moment.

“My mom (Rhonda) was from New Orleans, and she grew up in the projects — the Calliope Projects — and she came here (to Seattle) in the ’70s when my uncle (Bruce Seals) got drafted to the Seattle Sonics,” Hollingsworth said. “She’s hardcore.

Hollingsworth said her mom called her on a Wednesday afternoon, asking if she could take her to the store.

“She’s never asked me to take her to the store before. I said, ‘Well, mom, why?’” Hollingsworth said. “She’s like, ‘Joy, I just don’t feel safe going to the store.’

“And it was that moment where I said, ‘Why is this woman from New Orleans not feeling safe in her own city of Seattle?’ We’ve never had issues around safety or just the stuff that we’ve seen going on in our city,” Hollingsworth added. “That, to me, was like one of the defining moments where I said, ‘You know what? Enough is enough. We need to start bringing a different lens to the conversation.’”

After talking to her family, Hollingsworth officially threw her hat in the ring on Jan. 17 of this year — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day — for the District 3 seat on Seattle’s City Council. That date was even more meaningful as Hollingsworth’s grandmother, Dorothy, who died at the age of 101 last summer, took a bus from Seattle to march on Washington with MLK in 1963.

The legacy

Dorothy Hollingsworth fought for civil rights and advocated for equal access in education. She was the first Black woman to serve on a school board in the state of Washington and Seattle’s first director of Head Start, the federally-supported early-childhood development program geared toward children from low-income families. She earned a master’s degree from the University of Washington’s School of Social Work and was elected to the Washington State Board of Education. She also served on a national advisory board to the PBS children’s TV program “Sesame Street.”

In her later years, she still stayed involved — even participating in a march to protest against the killing of George Floyd in 2020. This time her granddaughter joined her.

Joy Hollingsworth said that while her grandmother was only five-feet, two-inches tall — and always wore stilettos “that pumped her up to 5-5” — Dorothy Hollingsworth was “always a voice for the underdog.”

That would have been enough to spark Joy Hollingsworth’s passion for public service, but she’s also had other role models on that front.

Her grandfather, Raft, Sr., was one of the first Black math teachers in Seattle’s public school system.

Her mother, Rhonda, worked for King County Housing Authority and her father, Raft, worked for the Seattle Parks Department.

“We’ve always served our community in some form of another, whether it’s through housing, parks, education — all across the board. Now I have this opportunity to be able to lend my voice to a city hall in that aspect, but also not for my voice. But for me to be a bridge.” Hollingsworth said. “I’ve always been the person that wanted to be a bridge for people or to amplify the little voice or the voices that don’t get heard.”

The primaries were held in the beginning of August and Hollingsworth, 39, is one of two candidates to make it through the eight names on the ballot vying for the District 3 seat. Alex Hudson also advanced, and the two are on the ballot for the upcoming Nov. 7 general election.

Hollingsworth said these final eight weeks to Election Day are a sprint, but she isn’t slowing down. She hasn’t lost her voice yet from talking to so many in her home district and said she still has plenty of energy.

It’s “self-motor,” Hollingsworth said, recalling something her basketball coach at Arizona, Joan Bonvicini, used to say.

“Coach Bonvicini always taught us you’re always on,” Hollingsworth said. “Anytime you had a uniform on, you’re on. Anytime you were in the community, you’re on. Anytime you were walking around because you were on her team, you were on. And I think that is the same.

“For 10 years, I had not been in the public eye,” she added. “I really forgot what it was like to have to be in that perspective. I’m always on. I have to look the part; I have to be the part; I have to sound the part. I have to continue to put forth the best me no matter what time. It’s just a culture that Coach B developed.”

The journey

Hollingsworth’s path to running for city council wasn’t a straight line. After starring at Seattle Prep and picking up Gatorade’s Washington State Player of the Year honors, she landed at the University of San Francisco as a 5-10 guard and was the West Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Year. She transferred to Arizona, sat out a season and was named the Wildcats’ most inspirational player. She took advantage of her senior season by averaging 14.4 points and 6 rebounds in 34 minutes of action per game.

Hollingworth played professional basketball in Greece before returning to the United States to get her master’s degree. When Bonvicini became head coach at Seattle University, she hired Hollingsworth as an assistant coach.

After two seasons coaching — something Hollingsworth thought would be her future — she started immersing herself deeper into her community by helping Seattle’s underserved communities as the Girls Program Director at Seattle’s A PLUS Youth Program. After starting a family-owned cannabis company, Hollingsworth has been working with Northwest Harvest to help members of the community access food.

Hollingsworth, who has lived in the Central District most of her life — she currently lives in the same house her grandmother, Dorothy, bought in 1947 for $5,000 — said she’s seen the challenges her community is facing up close. Those include a lack of essential services, affordable and stable housing and economic recovery from the pandemic, among others.

From Tucson, Bonvicini and current UA coach Adia Barnes have endorsed Hollingsworth’s council run; she’s also heard from Wildcat fans in Tucson throughout her campaign.

“I’ve had people reach out to me who watched me play in Tucson, and they said, ‘Hey, I want to support your campaign,’” Hollingsworth said. “‘Hey, I’m just sending you love from Tucson.’ ‘Hey, we’ve got your sign in our house. We’re rooting for you,’ and they’re in Tucson.

“That goes to show you the relationships, the connection, the family, the values that Tucson fans have, and really the strength and the positivity. I think it just has really helped propel me for this moment right now,” she added. “Sometimes when you’re down on yourself, it’s hard to remember all the good in the world. And it’s moments like that — where a fan reaches out and just says, ‘Hey, thinking about you. Good luck.’ (It) just means a lot.”

