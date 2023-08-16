Highlighted by a trip to the Bahamas for multiple games in the Battle4Atlantis, welcoming Texas to McKale Center, and facing Gonzaga in Phoenix as part of Jerry Colangelo's Hall of Fame Series, the Arizona women's basketball team's 2023-24 nonconference schedule appears set.

The UA released its list of dates and finalized nonconference opponents Wednesday, with the season effectively kicking off for coach Adia Barnes' Wildcats on Oct. 25 with an exhibition against West Texas A&M in McKale.

That's followed by a second exhibition against Point Loma at home on Nov. 1, then a trip to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to take on New Mexico State five days later. After that: three home games five days, Nov. 10-14, against NAU, Loyola Marymount, and San Diego.

Arizona then head to The Bahamas, where the Wildcats take on Memphis Nov. 18. Depending how that game goes, Arizona will play up to three games against others in the Battle4Atlantis field. DePaul, Michigan, middle Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Dakota and Howard are also in the field.

In December, Arizona gets UNLV in Las Vegas on Dec. 2 and UC-San Diego and Texas at home on Dec. 7 and Dec. 13, respectively.

Arizona then faces Gonzaga in Footprint Center, home to the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and NBA's Phoenix Suns as part of an eight-team, four-game showcase that also features the UA's men's program and ASU's men's and women's teams.

Lastly, the Wildcats wrap up their nonconference slate New Year's Eve at home against Seattle. The UA and Seattle programs are linked a bit, historically speaking; the 36-year head-coaching career of former UA boss Joan Bonvicini — Barnes played for Bonvicini from 1994-98 — included 17 seasons leading the Wildcats (1991-2008), followed by seven as coach at Seattle (2009-16).