“I do think people are going to find out that if they completely try to take (the paint) away from us and just disrespect us from the 3-point line, that we're capable of doing what we did today.”

Burke believes she has multiple players who can hit shots from beyond the arc. Eight Wildcats have made at least one 3-pointer through four games. Guards Puff Morris (5 of 11), Sumayah Sugapong (5 of 18) and Jasleen Green (4 of 5) have made at least four. Green and fellow freshman Makayla Presser-Palmer knocked down 3-pointers in overtime vs. the Beavers.

“I feel like everybody on our roster can shoot it,” said Burke, whose team hosts New Mexico State on Thursday. “There's not somebody on our team (where) I would say, ‘Don't shoot the 3. You're not allowed to do that.’ Or ‘I'm gonna limit you from there.’ I think everybody has the ability on our team to do it.”

That said, Burke doesn’t want the Wildcats to settle for 3-pointers. She wants them to be selective and opportunistic. Efficiency is more important than volume.

“Sometimes we feel like we can get more efficient shots, better shots, higher-percentage shots. So we choose to be more aggressive in those ways,” Burke said. “We have shooters that are more than capable of knocking it down. Like I said, time and place.

“If people want to take the paint away, we are capable of doing it. Where last year, if people took the paint away, we really weren't capable from a skill-set standpoint of knocking it down consistently enough to be shooting those.”

Point Finley