Becky Burke and Tommy Lloyd have something in common beyond occupying the same bench at McKale Center:
They both prefer quality 3-point shots over a vast quantity of them.
Burke, the second-year coach of the Arizona women’s basketball program, described her squad as a “downhill, paint-touching team.”
Entering Tuesday night, the Wildcats had the third-fewest 3-point attempts (57) in the Big 12. Last season, they had the second-fewest (422).
Per sports-reference.com, Arizona ranked 342nd nationally in 3-point attempt rate (percentage of shots taken from beyond the arc) at 23.9%.
But this year’s team might be able to make them at a higher rate. If so, the offense will open up in ways seldom seen during Burke’s first season.
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That squad shot 30.1% from distance, fifth worst in the Big 12. This year’s team is at 36.8%, tied for third-best in the league.
Every UA opponent so far has tried to pack the paint and make it difficult for Arizona’s bigs and drivers. Arizona countered Oregon State’s lane lockdown Sunday night by hitting 8 of 14 3-pointers.
The number of made 3s matched last season’s single-game high. The Wildcats’ 57.1% success rate also equaled last season’s best.
“We knew exactly what they were going to do. We knew they were going to pack it in. We knew they were going to force us to beat them from the outside,” Burke said after the OSU game, which Arizona won 84-80 in overtime.
“I do think people are going to find out that if they completely try to take (the paint) away from us and just disrespect us from the 3-point line, that we're capable of doing what we did today.”
Burke believes she has multiple players who can hit shots from beyond the arc. Eight Wildcats have made at least one 3-pointer through four games. Guards Puff Morris (5 of 11), Sumayah Sugapong (5 of 18) and Jasleen Green (4 of 5) have made at least four. Green and fellow freshman Makayla Presser-Palmer knocked down 3-pointers in overtime vs. the Beavers.
“I feel like everybody on our roster can shoot it,” said Burke, whose team hosts New Mexico State on Thursday. “There's not somebody on our team (where) I would say, ‘Don't shoot the 3. You're not allowed to do that.’ Or ‘I'm gonna limit you from there.’ I think everybody has the ability on our team to do it.”
That said, Burke doesn’t want the Wildcats to settle for 3-pointers. She wants them to be selective and opportunistic. Efficiency is more important than volume.
“Sometimes we feel like we can get more efficient shots, better shots, higher-percentage shots. So we choose to be more aggressive in those ways,” Burke said. “We have shooters that are more than capable of knocking it down. Like I said, time and place.
“If people want to take the paint away, we are capable of doing it. Where last year, if people took the paint away, we really weren't capable from a skill-set standpoint of knocking it down consistently enough to be shooting those.”
Point Finley
Freshman Arynn Finley made her first career start vs. OSU. She recorded nine points, two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in a career-high 41 minutes.
“She had two really good days of practice,” Burke said. “She was super locked in. She was being really efficient offensively, moving the ball the way that we wanted her to move it, scoring when we needed her to score it.
“But then also on the defensive end, that was probably her best couple days of practice prior to that game. So it was really a no-brainer for me.”
Finley, who’s listed at 5-foot-10, provides size on the wing against bigger guards. She also ran the point at times against the Beavers.
That was often the setup at Southern California’s Etiwanda High School, where Finley and Morris were teammates. Finley would operate the point while the 5-5 Morris would play off the ball.
“She's got experience doing it,” Burke said of Finley’s point-guard bona fides. “She knows what she's doing up there. She's savvy with the ball. So we trust her.”
French connections
First-year New Mexico State head coach Adeniyi Amadou is from Paris. Twelve of his 15 players are from France. Two are from Eastern Europe, and only one is from the United States.
“My pitch was always that if you want more out of basketball you should come to college,” Amadou, a longtime assistant at Rhode Island, told The Athletic earlier this year. “If you want academic opportunities, cultural opportunities, linguistic opportunities, why not use basketball to get them?”
Players also have financial opportunities in college nowadays, making the pitch to international players a little easier.
“He's known and has been known when he was an assistant to be a very good international recruiter, and he's shown that with the roster that they put together,” Burke said. “I think he's got a really good team.”
Rim shots
– Burke isn’t concerned that Arizona has only six blocked shots, the fewest in the Big 12. She doesn’t care if a shot is blocked as long as the Wildcats limit how many high-percentage looks the other team gets.
“We’re contesting the way that we need to,” Burke said. “We're forcing people to take tough looks in the paint. I look at it from that perspective.”
– Arizona has 16 more turnovers (65) than assists (49). The Wildcats are next-to-last in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio. Morris is the only player on the team with more assists (13) than turnovers (10).
– Thursday is the UA’s annual Native American Heritage Night.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social