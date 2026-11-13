2. Impressive Presser-Palmer

Like most of the rest of her teammates, Presser-Palmer didn’t shoot the ball well from the floor. She made just 1 of 5 field goals.

But the freshman continued to play fearlessly and aggressively. She had a team-high-tying five rebounds, a team-high four assists and got to the foul line frequently.

UA coach Becky Burke gave her players the green light to drive to the basket, and Presser-Palmer did it effectively. She had a game-high 10 free-throw attempts, making six.

Presser-Palmer finished with eight points, matching her average entering Thursday. Burke likes what she has seen so far from the former four-star recruit from East Springfield, Pennsylvania.

“She’s really special,” Burke said earlier in the week. “She's so athletic. Her motor is so high. Her ability to rebound, run the floor, defend, her length. She's one of our better finishers at the rim right now. Her activity level’s through the roof. I've been really, really happy with her. Just gotta keep her hungry, make sure she stays consistent.”

Presser-Palmer has started every game, as has fellow freshman Jasleen Green. Another freshman, Arynn Finley, has been among the first players off the bench.

Green shot 3 of 6 and was the only Wildcat at 50% or better. Finely was 1 for 4 and had three rebounds before fouling out.

3. Worth the trip?