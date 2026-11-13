The Arizona women’s basketball team lost to No. 10 UCLA 76-44 Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Here are three takeaways from the 2-1 Wildcats’ first defeat of the season:
1. Outsized, outrebounded
It was evident from the start: Arizona had a major size disadvantage against UCLA.
The Bruins’ starters included 6-foot-4 Sienna Betts and 6-3 Timea Gardiner. They brought 6-2 Addy Brown off the bench.
UA starting center Gerda Raulusaityte is listed at 6-3. Freshman wing Makayla Presser-Palmer is 6-1. The Wildcats’ other three starters are 5-8 or shorter.
Unsurprisingly, the Bruins dominated on the glass. They had a 51-39 rebounding advantage, including 20 offensive boards. That led to 18 second-chance points. Arizona had just five.
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UCLA also nearly doubled Arizona in points in the paint (38-20). Brown (18), Gardner (16) and Betts (11) were among three Bruins in double figures. They often were on the floor at the same time. UCLA coach Cori Close told Big Ten Network that the three hadn’t previously played together in practice.
UCLA’s size also influenced Arizona’s offensive efficiency. The Wildcats shot just 24.1% from the floor, including 26.2% inside the 3-point arc.
The last time Arizona shot below 30% from the floor? The last time the Wildcats faced the Bruins on March 2, 2024, in Tucson.
A series of post-ups and a pair of 3-pointers off of offensive rebounds helped UCLA pull away in the third quarter. Arizona trailed 45-35 with five minutes left in the period. The Bruins outscored the Wildcats 31-9 the rest of the way.
2. Impressive Presser-Palmer
Like most of the rest of her teammates, Presser-Palmer didn’t shoot the ball well from the floor. She made just 1 of 5 field goals.
But the freshman continued to play fearlessly and aggressively. She had a team-high-tying five rebounds, a team-high four assists and got to the foul line frequently.
UA coach Becky Burke gave her players the green light to drive to the basket, and Presser-Palmer did it effectively. She had a game-high 10 free-throw attempts, making six.
Presser-Palmer finished with eight points, matching her average entering Thursday. Burke likes what she has seen so far from the former four-star recruit from East Springfield, Pennsylvania.
“She’s really special,” Burke said earlier in the week. “She's so athletic. Her motor is so high. Her ability to rebound, run the floor, defend, her length. She's one of our better finishers at the rim right now. Her activity level’s through the roof. I've been really, really happy with her. Just gotta keep her hungry, make sure she stays consistent.”
Presser-Palmer has started every game, as has fellow freshman Jasleen Green. Another freshman, Arynn Finley, has been among the first players off the bench.
Green shot 3 of 6 and was the only Wildcat at 50% or better. Finely was 1 for 4 and had three rebounds before fouling out.
3. Worth the trip?
Arizona didn’t play a single road game and didn’t face a single power-conference opponent before Big 12 play began last season. Burke and her staff made a concerted effort to create a more challenging schedule this season.
She knew the team would take its lumps against opponents like UCLA, which has retooled after winning the national championship last season. But Burke understands the long-term benefits of experiences like this for her players and her program.
“If we're a team that has high goals and aspirations, like we have, we have to go play these games,” she said earlier in the week. “We have to go play UCLA. It doesn't matter if it's now or in two weeks. It's going to be the same challenge. ...
“We have to go play Vanderbilt (which is ranked eighth and will face Arizona in the Scout Jacksonville Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 23). We have to go do these things that we're doing in our nonconference here to make sure that we're ready.”
The Wildcats weren’t ready for the Bruins. That wasn’t a huge surprise. UCLA was favored by 27.5 points.
Arizona was competitive for the first 25 minutes. That’s something Burke can point to as she preps the team for Sunday’s home game against Oregon State.
The Wildcats will need to play tougher and sounder basketball to beat the Beavers.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social